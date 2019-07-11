Trigran Investments Lifted Its Position in Brightcove (BCOV) by $451,936 as Share Value Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Lifted Its Holding

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 107,398 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 468.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 32,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,979 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, up from 7,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $368.16. About 813,832 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). King Luther Cap holds 0% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 40,300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% or 87,701 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,784 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 226,607 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 152,681 shares. Renaissance Limited Co invested 0.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 55,272 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 46,537 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 45,936 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 12,660 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 1.80 million shares.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PERI or BCOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Brightcove’s Award-Winning Live Platform Releases Broadcast Features, Lowers Video Streaming Costs – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brightcove (BCOV) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; 3M Misses Q1 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brightcove +7% as it beats on top and bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,250 activity.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital World Investors has invested 1.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Provise Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,187 shares. 2,523 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 100 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.06% or 4,437 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 13,398 shares. Rbo And Com Ltd Llc has invested 2.46% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Quantbot Lp stated it has 20,853 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management accumulated 54,369 shares. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Abner Herrman Brock Llc holds 54,753 shares. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,516 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,528 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 40 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M was sold by Ambrose Richard F.