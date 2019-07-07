Trigran Investments Lifted Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holding by $391,860; Share Price Declined; Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $1.19 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 38,770 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 22.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 6,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 26,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 951,592 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 20,307 shares to 59,248 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).