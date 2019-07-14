Trigran Investments Lifted Ceco Environmental (CECE) Holding By $808,430; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stake By $2.27 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 115,490 shares as Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE)’s stock rose 33.94%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 4.75M shares with $34.22 million value, up from 4.64M last quarter. Ceco Environmental Corp now has $327.03M valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 93,951 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 58.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) stake by 22.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 45,484 shares as Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY)’s stock declined 4.74%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 159,397 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 204,881 last quarter. Bottomline Tech Del Inc now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 125,735 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Friday, March 8 report. Roth Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Geode Capital Limited Co reported 320,606 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 346,261 shares. Trigran Invests accumulated 5.86% or 4.75M shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 142,745 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 17,063 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 46,006 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 12,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Finance Service Grp owns 836 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 2.44 million shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 285,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability holds 31,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $64,570 activity. $28,920 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was bought by Sadlowski Dennis. Liner David B also bought $35,650 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why CECO Environmental (CECE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Despite Market Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 11,673 shares to 138,365 valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 36,449 shares and now owns 149,539 shares. Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 112,867 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,330 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp invested in 71,560 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested in 14,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 64,696 shares. Fort LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 8,279 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 21,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 47,314 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,587 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 47,279 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Vanguard Inc holds 0.01% or 4.44 million shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 95,755 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bottomline Technologies Powers Real-time Payment Innovation through Partnership with Starling – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EPAY) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.