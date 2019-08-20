Trigran Investments Holding in Gentherm (THRM) Cut by $1.09 Million; Bessemer Group Upped Its Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $316,686 as Valuation Declined

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 541.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 7,983 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, up from 1,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 1.35M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 36,652 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

