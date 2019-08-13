Trigran Investments Holding In Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Was Lifted; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Held by Hodges Capital Management Inc

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 242,087 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 236,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 360,008 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 5,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 14,056 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, up from 8,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dialysis services providers down on study of CVS Health home dialysis device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47,775 shares to 26,150 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covenant Trans Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 42,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,420 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited has 4.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westwood Mngmt Il owns 4,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Field And Main Bank & Trust invested in 0.25% or 4,976 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.74M shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highland Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 144,446 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory stated it has 3.40 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com reported 0.06% stake. Brandes Inv LP accumulated 752,361 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Woodstock Corp holds 1.08% or 112,151 shares. Grimes stated it has 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indiana & Investment Management stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Salem Inv Counselors owns 154,875 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 42,053 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 62,364 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 74,027 shares. 5,035 were reported by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 89,872 shares. Amer International invested in 1,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset reported 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Numerixs Technology Incorporated invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Whittier has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Shell Asset owns 6,689 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Denali Advsrs Ltd owns 3,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Beaconlight Ltd Llc accumulated 375,144 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 427,226 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 1.40M shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).