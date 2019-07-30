Trigran Investments Has Upped Its Holding in Visteon (VC) by $5.43 Million as Market Value Declined; Strategic Advisors Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Upped by $526,290 as Market Value Declined

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 81,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, up from 229,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 785,444 shares traded or 20.81% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT had bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $71.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robecosam Ag invested 1.2% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Manufacturers Life Co The owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 46,018 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.14% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ameritas Prtn Inc stated it has 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Synovus Financial accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 348,552 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 4,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 83,046 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Inc holds 4,471 shares. 642,583 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 20,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Iridian Asset Lc Ct reported 1.78% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St James Investment Ltd owns 681,349 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc invested in 0.31% or 9,269 shares. Delta Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1% or 28,650 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cls Investments holds 0% or 95 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,052 shares. Asset Management holds 17,131 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na holds 16,220 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 43,964 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv owns 763,577 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New England Rech And Mngmt holds 1.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,650 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 161,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Garland Mgmt Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 60,240 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 176 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080.