Trigran Investments Has Upped Energy Recovery (ERII) Stake by $2.15 Million as Valuation Rose; As General Electric (GE) Stock Price Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Trimmed Position by $2.78 Million

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 50.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 268,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.17M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 121,227 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 07/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Reports Fiscal Year End 2017 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – SALTEN ENERGIGJENVINNING AS DECIDED TO BUILD AN ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT AT ELKEM SALTEN; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery: Gannon Was Named Interim Pres, CEO Feb 25 and Has Been CFO Since June 2015; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $71.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.15 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

