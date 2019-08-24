Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) as Stock Price Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Position

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 240,096 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 536,331 shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares to 441,929 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,432 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,825 are held by Aureus Asset Ltd Co. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 35 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1,301 shares. Adage Cap Group Incorporated Llc has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.82 million shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Merian (Uk) holds 1.71% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.01 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 4,346 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 3,136 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 3,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 437,374 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has 292,526 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 480,006 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,970 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 387,534 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 63,365 shares. Kbc Nv owns 30,224 shares. 35,175 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Prudential Financial holds 374,845 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 307,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 9,409 shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 399,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com reported 0% stake.