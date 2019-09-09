Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Its Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Stake by $1.17 Million; Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $107.15 Million; Market Value Rose

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 71.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 392,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 157,520 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 2.34M shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.98 million market cap company. It closed at $19.74 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.83M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,019 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability Company has 98,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 1.45 million shares. Caxton Assocs Lp reported 0.05% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ameritas Investment Inc has 3,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0% stake. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,080 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Millrace Asset Grp Inc holds 116,948 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 49,325 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 26,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0% or 67,000 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,255 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 40,700 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares to 805,258 shares, valued at $35.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Management owns 6,695 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 6,204 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 2,740 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. California-based Signature & Investment Advsr Ltd Com has invested 2.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Field And Main Bancorporation stated it has 0.65% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il has 3.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.43% or 117,157 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 40,900 shares stake. Gabelli Com Investment Advisers accumulated 750 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt owns 121,279 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 298,963 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 17,727 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 62,401 shares. First In reported 1,568 shares. Centurylink Investment invested in 0.76% or 6,796 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 722,135 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $133.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 694,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.