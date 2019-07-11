Trigran Investments Has Raised Stake in Energy Recovery (ERII) by $2.15 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, David R Rahn & Associates Has Upped by $1.57 Million Its Position

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 268,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.17 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 54,640 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 27.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 25/05/2018 – PENNON GROUP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT UK RESIDUAL WASTE MARKET DYNAMICS TO BE FAVOURABLE WITH DEMAND FOR ENERGY RECOVERY FACILITIES EXCEEDING CAPACITY INTO LONG TERM; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery: Gannon Was Named Interim Pres, CEO Feb 25 and Has Been CFO Since June 2015; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – CHRIS GANNON SERVED AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO SINCE FEBRUARY 2018; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – SALTEN ENERGIGJENVINNING AS DECIDED TO BUILD AN ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT AT ELKEM SALTEN; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 09/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 833 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bath Savings invested in 1.43% or 3,800 shares. 2,786 are owned by Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation. Verition Fund Management Llc holds 3,514 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eastern Retail Bank has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Illinois-based Front Barnett Limited Liability Company has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant Ltd has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Management Group invested in 1,997 shares. Boltwood Capital Management, California-based fund reported 375 shares. Moreover, Madrona Fincl Ser Ltd Liability has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,447 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.83% or 1,066 shares. D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 470 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ERII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 5.86% less from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management Inc, California-based fund reported 12,550 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 29,574 shares. 186,443 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Invesco reported 458,759 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated stated it has 68,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 85,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 44,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 93,380 shares. Heartland has 350,000 shares. State Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Barclays Public Limited invested in 15,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability owns 369,126 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 40,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 68,850 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $40.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

