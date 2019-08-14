Trigran Investments Has Raised By $808,430 Its Ceco Environmental (CECE) Holding; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Humana (Put) (HUM) Holding By $1.26 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 115,490 shares as Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE)’s stock rose 19.25%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 4.75 million shares with $34.22M value, up from 4.64 million last quarter. Ceco Environmental Corp now has $248.20M valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 104,135 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 4,400 shares as Humana Inc (Put) (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 3,300 shares with $945,000 value, down from 7,700 last quarter. Humana Inc (Put) now has $40.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $297.09. About 1.09M shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $64,570 activity. Sadlowski Dennis had bought 4,000 shares worth $28,920. Liner David B had bought 5,000 shares worth $35,650 on Friday, March 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ceco Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. FBR Capital initiated the shares of CECE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 57,842 shares. Century holds 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. Seizert Partners Lc accumulated 0.01% or 30,465 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Argent Cap Management Ltd invested in 328,994 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 12,162 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Wynnefield has invested 0.04% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Martin And Inc Tn owns 168,551 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc holds 202,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 47,157 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,774 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 110,401 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 2,281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Finance holds 2,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,969 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 24 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,575 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Company Ma holds 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 476,205 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 211,298 shares in its portfolio. Laffer reported 9,824 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Company accumulated 2,367 shares. Stifel Financial has 20,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 3,371 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.05% or 3,808 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 45,376 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 60,240 shares. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity. The insider BEVERIDGE – ROY A sold $2.54 million.

