Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Purecycle (PCYO) by $750,220 as Market Value Rose; Birinyi Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 18,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $122.69. About 4.80M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 25,348 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 228,256 shares to 538,616 shares, valued at $31.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 36,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 3,650 shares to 24,150 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

