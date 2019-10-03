Trigran Investments Has Lowered By $870,399 Its Ceco Environmental (CECE) Holding; Polyone (POL)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Polyone Corp (POL) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 107 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 90 sold and decreased positions in Polyone Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 66.41 million shares, down from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Polyone Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 62 Increased: 74 New Position: 33.

Trigran Investments Inc decreased Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE)’s stock rose 19.25%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 4.66M shares with $44.65 million value, down from 4.75 million last quarter. Ceco Environmental Corp now has $232.46M valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 58,903 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 430,908 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (POL) has declined 25.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation for 1.53 million shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 847,265 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Investments Llc Oh has 0.38% invested in the company for 17,995 shares. The Georgia-based Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,062 shares.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $4.93 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $34,700 activity. On Thursday, August 15 Sadlowski Dennis bought $14,000 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 2,000 shares. $20,700 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares were bought by Liner David B.

Trigran Investments Inc increased Quotient Technology Inc stake by 616,967 shares to 1.06 million valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) stake by 334,634 shares and now owns 3.94M shares. Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 51.52% above currents $6.6 stock price. CECO Environmental had 3 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) rating on Friday, August 9. Needham has “Buy” rating and $1000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 11.

