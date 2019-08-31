Trigran Investments Has Lifted Its Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stake; Amber Road (AMBR) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Stake by $706,032 as Valuation Were Volatile

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 46,960 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Teton Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 292,034 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 188,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, American Gp has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 64,105 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 22,509 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 15,557 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Invesco holds 0% or 23,031 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 309 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 850 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp reported 135,150 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Herald Investment Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 910,000 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd owns 26,438 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Com reported 671,219 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 22,814 shares. 114,000 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 17,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 4,000 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Geode Mgmt Limited Company holds 277,305 shares. Granahan Management Ma invested in 0.34% or 734,541 shares. Amer International Gru has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.02% or 131,400 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 5,715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 15,752 shares to 64,361 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

