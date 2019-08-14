Trigran Investments Has Lifted Its Energy Recovery (ERII) Stake by $2.15 Million; Tyvor Capital Decreased Its Gap (GPS) Holding by $8.02 Million; Stock Value Declined

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 23/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2425/SHR; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 268,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.17M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 78,270 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – Pennon Group: Expenditure at Glasgow Energy Recovery Facilitiy to Be Higher Than Expected; 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.31 million for 7.92 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 259,959 shares to 309,959 shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 123,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT).