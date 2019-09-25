Trigran Investments Has Lifted Gentherm (THRM) Stake by $1.67 Million; Shares Declined; Sigma Investment Counselors Boosted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $393,578

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 40,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.18M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 59,034 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Names Wayne Kauffman as Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gentherm Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Strengthens Thermal Leadership with Comprehensive Climate Comfort Solutions for BMW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 12Th Street Asset Management Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 409,169 shares or 8.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1,107 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Panagora Asset owns 0.76% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.14 million shares. The Ohio-based Hendley & Co has invested 1.91% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 275,851 shares. Landscape Cap Lc holds 51,434 shares. Winfield Associate Inc owns 23,780 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.52% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3.12 million shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 77 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 70,121 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability reported 4,520 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.