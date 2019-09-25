Trigran Investments Has Increased Holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by $5.35 Million; J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut Stake by $2.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 334,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.31M, up from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 312,068 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 33,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 542,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.25M, down from 576,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 210,928 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TYPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.36 million shares or 2.15% less from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 289,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated invested in 0.95% or 54,283 shares. Bessemer owns 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 130,100 shares. 358,022 are held by Principal Financial Incorporated. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 628,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 659,088 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0% or 10,338 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 220,072 shares stake. Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Confluence Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 287,528 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc owns 553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 186,100 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 390,046 shares. Greenwood Ltd Llc reported 20,000 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 300 shares. Corbyn Management Inc Md invested in 109,696 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Next Financial Group holds 171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 34,229 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 582,664 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 29,819 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 515,514 shares. J Goldman & Co Ltd Partnership holds 190,335 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 71,069 shares. Macquarie Group, a Australia-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 714,769 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8,283 shares to 183,664 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 40,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.