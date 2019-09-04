Trigran Investments Has Decreased Its Purecycle (PCYO) Position as Stock Price Rose; Columbus Circle Investors Increased Intel (INTC) Position by $2.88 Million

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 355 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 54,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 566,840 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44M, up from 512,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 6.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares to 805,258 shares, valued at $35.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.