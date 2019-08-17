Trigran Investments Has Cut Its Position in Purecycle (PCYO) by $413,505; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Roberts Glore & Company Upped Position by $467,725

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 9,375 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 7,588 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested in 35,224 shares. Comml Bank Of The West reported 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf Trust holds 6,720 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 142,825 shares. 265,134 were accumulated by Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated. Contravisory Inv Incorporated holds 352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 100,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 12,402 are held by Zeke Advsr Lc. 713,010 are held by Fil Ltd. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.08% stake. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 1,191 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).

