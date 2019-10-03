Trigran Investments Has Cut Its Model N (MODN) Stake as Stock Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Lpl Financial Has Boosted Stake

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 37,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 626,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.43 million, up from 589,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 12.33 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 23,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 236,099 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 7.99 million shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,504 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 298,570 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hamel Associates Incorporated reported 7,749 shares. Monetary Mgmt accumulated 0.71% or 40,945 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Atwood & Palmer invested in 12,196 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eastern Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,836 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,940 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited Co owns 5,851 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 221,367 shares. Argent Tru invested in 0.31% or 66,408 shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12.75 million shares. Ghp reported 0.03% stake. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 235,300 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin owns 10,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd holds 0.31% or 125,671 shares. Trigran Invs stated it has 6.53% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Inc holds 20,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pdt Limited Liability Corp has 20,457 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru has 184 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 24,129 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank owns 44,000 shares. Boston Prns reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 104,775 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Blackrock accumulated 2.30M shares. G2 Investment Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.73% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 444,758 shares. 32,223 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 150,805 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 1.14M shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $43.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 40,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.