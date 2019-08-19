Trigran Investments Has Boosted Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Position by $1.30 Million; Tri Continental (TY) Share Value Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 86,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 29,535 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 519 shares in its portfolio. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 0% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Associates, Florida-based fund reported 282,822 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 25,686 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 79,652 shares in its portfolio. Cls Limited Co holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Com Inc has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 11,205 are owned by St James Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,700 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 86,114 shares. 69,686 were reported by Bulldog Invsts Limited Com. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 2,031 shares.

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces New Vice President – Business Development and Investor Relations – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Closing of Mineral Acquisition and Corporate Strategy – PR Newswire” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Reports Third Quarter And Nine Months 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 10,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn Inc invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 16,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 5,327 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 36,930 shares. Parametric Associate Limited holds 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 37,269 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research reported 30,469 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 226,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 21,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 297,995 were accumulated by State Street. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 4,480 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 120 shares.