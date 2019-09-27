Trigran Investments Has Boosted Its Visteon (VC) Stake by $13.24 Million as Valuation Rose; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Raised by $351,260 Its Holding

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 228,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 538,616 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.55M, up from 310,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 139,484 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 78.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $177.52. About 7.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 29/03/2018 – Facebook begins ‘fact-checking’ photos and videos; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Datadog: One Of The Fastest Dogs In The Kennel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The recent problems with IPOs are changing the way people are looking at ‘disruptor’ companies – CNBC” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Splunk throws down $150 million to enter this industry – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways to Gain Exposure to Venture Capital in Tech and Healthcare – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 21,915 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 5 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Cubist Systematic Strategies has 11,164 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 366,364 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 2,349 shares. Trigran Invs Inc stated it has 538,616 shares or 5.26% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl LP stated it has 233,634 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 188,730 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 19,758 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 20,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 23,384 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.