Trigran Investments Has Boosted Its Ceco Environmental (CECE) Holding; National Pension Service Has Lifted Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $2.44 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 115,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22M, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 94,168 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 58.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days

National Pension Service increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.55M, up from 108,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $528.27. About 547,851 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $770,652 was sold by Myriam Curet. $14.65 million worth of stock was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt Rech holds 0.1% or 560 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 28 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 1,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 0.05% or 9,676 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 2,050 shares. 166,817 were accumulated by Principal Fin Group Inc. Synovus has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 20,612 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Liability Company Ny invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Eaton Vance Management holds 337,393 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management reported 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 80,341 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Company reported 1,490 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 12,830 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,540 shares. 51,385 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 5,378 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 113,695 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Clean Yield accumulated 3,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trigran Invests has invested 5.86% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 10,974 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 10,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De owns 142,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 532 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% or 28,783 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 21,900 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $64,570 activity. Shares for $28,920 were bought by Sadlowski Dennis on Thursday, March 28.