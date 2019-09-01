Trigran Investments Has Boosted Brightcove (BCOV) Stake by $451,936; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $590,602

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 86,390 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 73,346 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 68,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 914 shares to 6,794 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 34,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,807 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 225,889 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc reported 13,860 shares. Sather Financial Gru Incorporated holds 58,145 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,085 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 29,209 shares. 5,560 are held by Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Main Street Research Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,700 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 24,800 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp reported 1.93% stake. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,734 shares. Kingfisher Capital Lc has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spinnaker accumulated 41,204 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Academy Mngmt Tx holds 105,961 shares. Navellier & Associates has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 152,681 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 36,802 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 45,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Prudential Financial owns 26,880 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 79,793 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). State Street reported 649,544 shares stake. Archon Cap Limited Liability Com owns 2.23M shares for 5.11% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 55,000 shares. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 185,650 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). American Int Grp invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).