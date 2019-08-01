Trigran Investments Decreased Purecycle (PCYO) Stake by $413,505; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by $830,025 as Stock Rose

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $196.67. About 312,285 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 4,855 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares to 310,360 shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 268,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.75 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions invested in 38,585 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California-based Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 22,835 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 154,513 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.27% or 56,038 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 2.84 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Advisory Research Inc holds 186,351 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0.62% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 636,370 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.08% or 1,348 shares in its portfolio. 7.70 million are held by Fincl Bank Of America De. Cobblestone Cap Lc reported 1,252 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Ltd has 0.66% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 96,905 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 2,193 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 47,088 shares to 58,845 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.