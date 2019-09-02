Trigran Investments Cut Its Purecycle (PCYO) Position; Amrep (AXR)’s Sentiment Is 0.38

Trigran Investments Inc decreased Purecycle Corp (PCYO) stake by 2.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as Purecycle Corp (PCYO)’s stock rose 9.47%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 1.76 million shares with $17.36M value, down from 1.81M last quarter. Purecycle Corp now has $258.25M valuation. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 77,310 shares traded or 208.44% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Amrep Corp (AXR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 3 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold their positions in Amrep Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.49 million shares, down from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amrep Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company has market cap of $44.51 million. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. It has a 28.36 P/E ratio. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers.

Robotti Robert holds 1.24% of its portfolio in AMREP Corporation for 613,426 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 49,032 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.14% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The New York-based Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 1,819 shares traded. AMREP Corporation (AXR) has declined 12.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXR News: 09/03/2018 Amrep Short-Interest Ratio Rises 161% to 46 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMREP Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXR); 19/03/2018 – AMREP CORP – QTRLY REV $10.4 MLN VS $9.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 35c; 19/03/2018 – Amrep Corp 3Q Rev $10.4M

Trigran Investments Inc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) stake by 6,000 shares to 242,087 valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) stake by 268,501 shares and now owns 3.11M shares. Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) was raised too.

