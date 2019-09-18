Trigran Investments Cut Its Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stake; Last Week Intel (INTC) Coverage

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 7.04% above currents $51.84 stock price. Intel had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6400 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. See Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) latest ratings:

Trigran Investments Inc decreased Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc sold 96,711 shares as Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE)’s stock rose 19.25%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 4.66 million shares with $44.65M value, down from 4.75 million last quarter. Ceco Environmental Corp now has $266.15M valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 25,897 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.55 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold Intel Corporation shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advsrs Limited owns 8,792 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wilsey Asset Inc has invested 5.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 1.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Northside Capital Management Ltd has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,630 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gm Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.14% or 9,545 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 30,200 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 31,281 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sumitomo Life Ins Com has invested 1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Tcw Grp has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 456,628 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $4.93M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 549,916 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability has 148,829 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 27,063 shares in its portfolio. 17,000 were accumulated by Bailard. Finemark National Bank And owns 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 11,957 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 47,800 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 45,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). 10,710 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 66,205 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Campbell & Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,693 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 73,457 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 13,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $63,620 activity. Sadlowski Dennis bought $14,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $20,700 was made by Liner David B on Tuesday, August 27.

Trigran Investments Inc increased Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) stake by 228,256 shares to 538,616 valued at $31.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tpi Composites Inc stake by 208,625 shares and now owns 1.96M shares. Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 32.28% above currents $7.56 stock price. CECO Environmental had 3 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1000 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, August 9.