Trigran Investments Cut By $1.17 Million Its Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Position; Teladoc Health (TDOC) SI Decreased By 3.72%

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) had a decrease of 3.72% in short interest. TDOC’s SI was 18.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.72% from 19.57 million shares previously. With 1.31 million avg volume, 14 days are for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s short sellers to cover TDOC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.94. About 1.02M shares traded. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has risen 11.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TDOC News: 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N – SIZE OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $225 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Global Thematic Partners Buys New 2.1% Position in Teladoc; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Teladoc Announces U.S. Launch of Behavioral Health Navigator; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.41-Loss $1.36; 05/03/2018 CEO Gorevic Gifts 250 Of Teladoc Inc; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/03/2018 – Teladoc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Trigran Investments Inc decreased Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE)’s stock rose 16.31%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 3.60M shares with $71.66M value, down from 3.66 million last quarter. Monotype Imaging Holdings In now has $795.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 395,727 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Among 9 analysts covering Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Teladoc had 18 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Citigroup. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. Piper Jaffray maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Trigran Investments Inc increased Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) stake by 677,919 shares to 2.45 million valued at $30.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 242,087 shares. Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) was raised too.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42 million for 23.62 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.