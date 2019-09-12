Trigran Investments Boosted Its Stake in Energy Recovery (ERII) as Stock Price Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Has Cut Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 5,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 177,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.93 million, down from 183,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 2.71M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 36,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 3.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.81M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 178,296 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 02/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018; 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY NAMES CHRIS GANNON AS PRESIDENT & CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.61, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ERII shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 19.06 million shares or 12.98% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 2,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). River Mercantile Asset Llp invested 0.42% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Trigran Invests stated it has 3.15M shares or 5.47% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 700 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 26,302 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 23,950 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,740 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 35,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Avenir reported 0.88% stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 28,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 357,196 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru owns 60,000 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.37 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

