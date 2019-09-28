Trigran Investments Boosted Its Energy Recovery (ERII) Holding by $367,150; Stock Value Rose; Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Valuation Declined While Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $2.03 Million

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 36,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 3.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.81M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 117,952 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 53,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 538,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.94M, down from 592,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 63,240 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW8.971T Vs KRW13.801T; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 3.67M shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 16.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Cor (NASDAQ:UTHR).

