Trigran Investments Boosted By $451,936 Its Brightcove (BCOV) Holding; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Sentiment Is 0.48

Trigran Investments Inc increased Brightcove Inc (BCOV) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 56,492 shares as Brightcove Inc (BCOV)’s stock rose 25.18%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 3.48 million shares with $29.28M value, up from 3.43M last quarter. Brightcove Inc now has $468.15M valuation. It closed at $12.23 lastly. It is down 47.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (ZN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.48 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 funds started new and increased holdings, while 23 sold and trimmed stakes in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. The funds in our database now have: 7.74 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Zion Oil & Gas Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $22.88 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.

National Asset Management Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. for 102,500 shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 20,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 34,759 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,956 shares.

The stock increased 4.05% or $0.0112 during the last trading session, reaching $0.288. About 120,666 shares traded. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) has declined 89.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

