Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

This is a contrast between Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.78
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Its rival National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Comparatively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
