Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

This is a contrast between Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.78 N/A 0.57 14.04

In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Its rival National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Comparatively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.