Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Since Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 57.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.