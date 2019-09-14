Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 123.38 N/A 0.08 135.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 41.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.