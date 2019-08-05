Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Gores Holdings III Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gores Holdings III Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 44.5% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.