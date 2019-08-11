Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.