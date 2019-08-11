Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.