Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|1.60M
|0.02
|440.91
In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|15,732,546.71%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 44.57%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
