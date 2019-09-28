Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 1.60M 0.02 440.91

In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 15,732,546.71% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 44.57%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.