Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.