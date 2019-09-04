Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.
