Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Comparison side by side

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.