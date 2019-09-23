Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Comparison side by side

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
