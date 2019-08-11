Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.53
The potential upside of the competitors is -41.48%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Dividends
Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
