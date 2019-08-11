Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The potential upside of the competitors is -41.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Dividends

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.