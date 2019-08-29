Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|122.77
|N/A
|0.08
|135.87
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 41.37%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|1.09%
|3.45%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
