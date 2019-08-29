Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 122.77 N/A 0.08 135.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 41.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.