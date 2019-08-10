Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.