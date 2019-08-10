Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.
