Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 3 of the 5 factors.
