Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 3 of the 5 factors.