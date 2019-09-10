Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Comparison side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.