Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Comparison side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.