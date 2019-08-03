Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Its rival Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.