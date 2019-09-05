Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares. 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.