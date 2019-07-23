Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

As Conglomerates companies, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.88% and 6.77% respectively. 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|2.71%
|4.49%
|0%
|2.71%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|2.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
