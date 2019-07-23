Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

As Conglomerates companies, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.88% and 6.77% respectively. 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.1% 0.59% 2.71% 4.49% 0% 2.71% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 2.47% 0% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.