Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.88% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.1% 0.59% 2.71% 4.49% 0% 2.71% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.