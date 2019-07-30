Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.88% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|2.71%
|4.49%
|0%
|2.71%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.
