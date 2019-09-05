Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
