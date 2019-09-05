Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.