Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 15.46M 0.06 160.00

In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 152,615,992.10% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Comparatively, Allegro Merger Corp. has 15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.